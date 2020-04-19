What's new with the coronavirus pandemic and Central Illinois today

Democratic Illinois Senate President Don Harmon is asking federal lawmakers to provide more than $41 billion to the state as part of the next coronavirus relief package, including $10 billion to stabilize a massively underfunded pension system.
“I realize I’ve asked for a lot, but this is an unprecedented situation, and we face the reality that there likely will be additional, unanticipated costs that could result in future requests for assistance,” Harmon wrote in a Tuesday letter to members of the state’s congressional delegation.
The first-year Senate president noted that last year’s passage of a bipartisan state budget and comprehensive infrastructure package helped the state “turn a corner."
“This outbreak and its lingering effects threaten the progress Illinois has made," he wrote.
Republicans, a minority in the state House and Senate as well as in the congressional delegation, immediately seized on Harmon’s request as an attempt to leverage the pandemic to engineer a federal bailout.
“’Never let a crisis go to waste,’ as they say,” the Illinois Republican Party tweeted, linking to a New York Times story on Harmon’s request. “IL Dems brazenly using a global pandemic as an excuse to ask the Fed govmt to bail them out of the fiscal disaster they manufactured over the last two decades. @DonHarmonIL should be ashamed.”
The issue of additional state and municipal funding from the federal government is part of the dispute between Democrats and Republicans in Washington over replenishing dollars for the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business program providing money to businesses who keep their workers on the payroll.
Chicago Tribune