Which Democrat will Southern Illinois choose to challenge Trump? Voters weigh in.

It's difficult to know what the field of Democratic presidential candidates will look like by March 17, when Illinois' spot comes up on the primary calendar.

Twenty-four states will have held their primaries and caucuses by then, including 14 slated for Super Tuesday on March 3. A few of the eight contenders may well be out of the race by then.

But Illinois' 184 delegates could still be consequential for the surviving contenders. Voters could throw a life line to a campaign on the edge, or help a frontrunner lengthen a lead.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top choice among Democratic voters statewide, according to a new poll by The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute in Carbondale. Critics of the poll said it did not properly weigh demographics or the ratio of Chicago and downstate voters, but the institute said it stands by the results.

Sanders was also the favorite of downstate voters with 23% saying they'd vote for him. The poll defines downstate as anywhere outside Chicago, its suburbs and the collar counties of DuPage, Will, Kane, McHenry and Lake.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in second with 17% of downstate supporters followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 15% and former Vice President Joe Biden with 10%.