Who gets tested for the coronavirus in Illinois when there are not enough testing kits?

At some point in the last 10 days -- officials haven’t been able to say when -- public health workers adjusted its criteria for testing so that travel or contact with a known patient aren’t the only criteria. If someone is “critically” ill but flu or pneumonia has been ruled out, that person will also be tested, Ezike said.

“If someone presents to a health care facility and they are really sick, they get hospitalized, they’ve tested for flu, it wasn’t flu," she explained. "They’ve tested for many other bacterias, viruses, fungi and cannot find an etiology, that would also be a criteria to say, 'Look, we can’t find etiology for this illness, they’re critically ill, this also qualifies to be a person under investigation, so that sample would also qualify to be sent to the public health lab.”

Tests are not being administered for now to people with flu-like symptoms but who do not have the flu or pneumonia and aren’t critically ill, people with mild symptoms or younger people with healthier immune systems.

“Someone who says, ‘Oh, I don’t feel well, (have) traveled nowhere, I’m not connected to anything,’ that’s ... low-risk for being COVID," Ezike said. “So that person would not qualify to have their samples sent to us because we are trying to prioritize our high-risk individuals.”