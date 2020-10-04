Who says marijuana has to be smoked? A new line of cannabis-infused beverages will roll out in Illinois next summer.

In a news release, the companies said they “look forward to bringing a sessionable infused beverage offering to U.S. consumers that will more closely liken itself to current beverage-alcohol serving sizes.”

Acreage Holdings, which has an agreement to merge with Canopy Growth when federal legalization of marijuana occurs in the U.S., plans to sell the beverages in its dispensaries and sell them wholesale to other dispensaries. Acreage operates two Nature’s Care dispensaries in Illinois, one in Rolling Meadows and another on Chicago’s Randolph Street restaurant row, which opened this week.

THC products in any form can legally be sold only in licensed dispensaries.

Acreage intends to roll out the beverages across all markets where recreational marijuana use is legal, starting next summer in Illinois and California. Recreational marijuana use, permitted in 11 states, in January became legal in Illinois, which is “a huge growth market,” said Howard Schacter, vice president of communications for Acreage.

Weed in drinkable form is regulated the same as other cannabis products. In lllinois, taxation is tiered according to the amount of THC and there are limits on the amount of THC you can purchase in a given day, said Michele Scott, a cannabis analyst with market research firm Mintel.