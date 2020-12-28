Why are Illinois 'confirmed and probable' COVID cases combined?

The Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID totals include "confirmed and probable cases."

Here's a look at what that means.

THE BACKGROUND: The state on Nov. 6 began releasing COVID totals with confirmed cases and probable cases combined. This matches the way the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts the totals, state officials said. The change added 7,673 cases to the Nov. 6 total.

WHAT'S CONSIDERED A CONFIRMED CASE: The IDPH said a confirmed case is one in which a sample is laboratory confirmed through a molecular test.

WHAT'S CONSIDERED A PROBABLE CASE: According to the IDPH, a probable case "meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test." The department said that if "a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once."

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0