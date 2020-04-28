Will college campuses reopen in the fall? If they do, expect changes: ‘All of this is in uncharted waters’

Social distancing measures are also being floated for residence halls, where about 6,000 students typically live during the school year, Dietz said. To reduce potential crowding, the school is considering capping the number of students approved for the dorms, which make up the bulk of its housing stock, and trying to place more in apartments, some of which are university owned.

“If we in fact decide to downscale that a little bit, we have a lot of landlords in the area who have good facilities, and I know they would work with us on that," Dietz said. “It may be a temporary thing that we want to spread the population out.”

Colleges and universities nationwide are grappling with how to approach the fall semester, while also worrying that fewer students will want to attend and pay for tuition if classes need to remain online. The American Council on Education, an organization that represents the higher education community, estimated that college enrollment will drop by 15% next year, with a 25% decline for international students, based on discussions among schools.