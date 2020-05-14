Will college sports and campus life resume in the fall? Not ‘as normal,’ University of Illinois president says

University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen suggested Wednesday that another fixture of campus life might have to fall by the wayside in the fall: stadiums packed with fans cheering on the college’s Big Ten teams.
During a virtual town hall meeting with students, Killeen said that social distancing, which is paramount to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, would be difficult to manage in that setting. For example, Memorial Stadium, where the school’s football team plays in Champaign, seats more than 60,000 people.
“We certainly don’t want to be in a situation where, because of large assemblies of people, there is an outbreak that we then have to manage and go into overdrive to control and tamp down,” Killeen said. “I think it’s undoubtedly true that the sports events in the fall will not resume as normal ... but we hope and are planning that they will resume (at some point).”
Killeen’s comments come a little more than a week after Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the Tribune he was then at least six weeks away from making any key decisions about the return of competition in the conference. The Big Ten is extending a hold on all organized team activities until June 1, and a recently formed task force, which will include feedback from student-athletes, is working to evaluate different scenarios.
Revenue losses from canceled sporting events could continue to exacerbate the financial fallout at colleges that have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars refunding students for room and board fees and are facing other pandemic-related expenses. A recent estimate reported by USA Today predicted that universities in the Power Five conferences would lose an average of $78 million -- or more than 60% of their operating revenue -- if football is not played.
During the hourlong virtual town hall Wednesday evening, Killeen also forecast other changes that could be in store in the fall. While Killeen has been careful to emphasize that he plans to have all three campuses “open” at the beginning of the new school year in August, it’s not clear what public health officials will allow.
With campuses in Chicago and downstate in Urbana-Champaign and Springfield, the U. of I. system is the state’s largest university, teaching nearly 89,000 graduate and undergraduate students last year.
Killeen said specific details for fall plans will be shared over the next month, as the school continues to invest in increased cleaning of facilities and contact tracing efforts. If students return, there will also be social distancing protocols for dining halls, dorms and campus events.
“What we envision right now is the three campuses opening at their scheduled times but in a modified fashion appropriate to the health issues that are relevant to that time frame,” Killeen said.
Students should probably not expect to take 400-person lecture classes, Killeen said, and instead be prepared for a blended model that combines some online learning with in-person experiences.
Acknowledging concerns about students with compromised immune systems coming back to campus, Killeen said “we are going to provide accommodation the best we can." He added the schools are also looking for space at nearby hotels that can be used to quarantine students who come down with the virus.
Even as Killeen doubled down on his intention to have students on campus this fall, some colleges in other parts of the country are going in a different direction. On Tuesday, California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, announced it will offer most of its classes solely online in the fall. And a day later, Harvard Medical School said its fall courses for new medical, dental and graduate students will also be conducted remotely.
Though President Donald Trump has strongly indicated his preferences for schools of all levels to resume in-person learning in the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases threw cold water on the idea Tuesday when he testified before the U.S. Senate and said sending students back to college campuses when there is no vaccine would be a “bridge too far.”
As changes for U. of I. arise, Killeen might continue to hold more virtual sessions to answer students questions.
“He’s done the tele-town hall meetings before and they’ve been well attended, effective ways of communicating with various external and internal audiences,” spokesman Tom Hardy said. “They are especially important communication vehicles during these circumstances with the pandemic and having students, faculty and staff spread out.”
