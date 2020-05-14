Will college sports and campus life resume in the fall? Not ‘as normal,’ University of Illinois president says

Students should probably not expect to take 400-person lecture classes, Killeen said, and instead be prepared for a blended model that combines some online learning with in-person experiences.

Acknowledging concerns about students with compromised immune systems coming back to campus, Killeen said “we are going to provide accommodation the best we can." He added the schools are also looking for space at nearby hotels that can be used to quarantine students who come down with the virus.

Even as Killeen doubled down on his intention to have students on campus this fall, some colleges in other parts of the country are going in a different direction. On Tuesday, California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, announced it will offer most of its classes solely online in the fall. And a day later, Harvard Medical School said its fall courses for new medical, dental and graduate students will also be conducted remotely.

Though President Donald Trump has strongly indicated his preferences for schools of all levels to resume in-person learning in the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases threw cold water on the idea Tuesday when he testified before the U.S. Senate and said sending students back to college campuses when there is no vaccine would be a “bridge too far.”