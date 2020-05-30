Windows smashed overnight, at least 108 arrested in Chicago's protests over the death of George Floyd

"Many came to the downtown area in Chicago last night," Brown said. "The protesting early on started peacefully and ended more aggressive and intense."

Asked about whether there was looting downtown where store windows were smashed, Brown said police hadn't yet gone through inventory with store owners to see whether anything was missing. It remains under investigation.

By the time the demonstrators dispersed from Chicago's downtown area early Saturday, windows of several Loop businesses were broken, leaving shards of glass strewn on the streets and sidewalks. Garbage cans and flower pots were also toppled over.

About a dozen squad cars were damaged, and some officers were injured, including one with a broken wrist, Brown said.

Lightfoot also warned city residents that COVID-19 "isn't gone from Chicago" and that they should wear masks while protesting.

By about 4:30 a.m., a truck from a board-up company could be seen outside a State Street Old Navy store, which had its windows damaged. A group of people could also be seen inside a Champs sports apparel store near State and Monroe streets assessing damage from a broken front window there.