Wintry mix expected for Central Illinois over next few days

DECATUR — Central Illinois can expect a mix of rain and snow over the next two days, though little accumulation is expected.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicts a 20% chance of snow on Tuesday in Decatur with both rain and snow possible in the afternoon and one-tenth to one-quarter inch of precipitation.
Wednesday will bring another day of rain and snow mixture with little to no accumulation until the evening and overnight hours, with a 70% chance of precipitation and an accumulation of one-quarter to one-half inch.
Mattoon's outlook is for increasing clouds on Tuesday and a low of 33, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday's high will be 48, with a 50% chance of rain and snow in the afternoon hours and an accumulation of one-half to three-quarters of an inch.
Tuesday's forecast for Bloomington is a chance of snow with rain mixed in, with little or no accumulation but wind gusting up to 28 mph on Wednesday and a chance for freezing rain on Thursday evening.
A significant storm system will move from California across the country on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions to the Central Plains, though it is expected to focus more on the northern part of Illinois and miss Central Illinois.
