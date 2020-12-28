Wintry mix expected for Central Illinois over next few days

DECATUR — Central Illinois can expect a mix of rain and snow over the next two days, though little accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicts a 20% chance of snow on Tuesday in Decatur with both rain and snow possible in the afternoon and one-tenth to one-quarter inch of precipitation.

Wednesday will bring another day of rain and snow mixture with little to no accumulation until the evening and overnight hours, with a 70% chance of precipitation and an accumulation of one-quarter to one-half inch.

Mattoon's outlook is for increasing clouds on Tuesday and a low of 33, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday's high will be 48, with a 50% chance of rain and snow in the afternoon hours and an accumulation of one-half to three-quarters of an inch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's forecast for Bloomington is a chance of snow with rain mixed in, with little or no accumulation but wind gusting up to 28 mph on Wednesday and a chance for freezing rain on Thursday evening.