Wintry weather affects Chicago flights

CHICAGO — Airlines at Chicago’s two major international airports are reporting average delays of 15 minutes as a winter storm heads toward the Midwest with heavy snow and ice and gusty winds.

The companies have canceled 27 flights at O'Hare and two at Midway as people scramble to get home on the year’s busiest travel weekend.

There were 100 flights canceled Saturday and another 182 delayed at Denver International Airport because of winds.

The winter storm is also bedeviling motorists around the U.S. as it dumps heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and drenches other areas with rain.

A 5-year-old boy died in Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.

