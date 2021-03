Wisconsin community in uproar after teacher constructs COVID 'fort'

Parents of children in a Madison, Wisconsin, suburb objected after photos began circulating online of a “fort” a high school teacher built around his desk to protect him from COVID-19 after the district returned to in-person instruction last month.

The enclosure, built out of what appeared to be a clear plastic tarp and wood, surrounded the in the McFarland School District teacher’s desk from the floor almost to the ceiling, complete with a door on a hinge and a vent connected to a window that led outside.

Parents freely sounded off about the teacher on Facebook, but declined to be quoted by name by the Wisconsin State Journal. Some in the Open McFarland Schools Facebook group expressed concern about the construction, saying it cast doubt on whether the teacher can effectively teach from inside the “fort” and took issue with the district for not halting its construction.

In a statement to parents Monday, McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said the teacher had lost a close family member to COVID-19 and felt anxious about returning to the classroom. His class has since been moved to the library to allow for more space between students and the teacher, and the enclosure has been removed.