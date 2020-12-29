Wisconsin removed from ‘red’ tier states in Chicago travel order, negative COVID-19 test needed to avoid quarantine

Travelers heading to Chicago from Wisconsin can now bypass the 10-day quarantine by receiving a negative COVID-19 test result before coming into the city.
Illinois’ neighbor to the north was bumped down from the most severe “red” designation under Chicago’s travel order to “orange,” effective Friday, according to the city’s travel order website. But 10 other states moved up from orange to red, which mandates a 10-day quarantine for travelers returning to Chicago from those states.
Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said this New Year’s Eve, people should avoid gatherings and nonessential travel — and that it’s not too late to change plans to accommodate a COVID-19-safe holiday.
“This is not a year for gathering,” Arwady said during a news conference. “The bottom line is that still COVID is absolutely surging across the U.S., and you should delay travel if at all possible.”
As of Friday, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia and will be added to the red tier. Alaska, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and will move down to the orange designation. Only Vermont and Hawaii will not be under any additional restrictions.
Up until last month, any state averaging an infection rate higher than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period was added to the city’s list. Then the city revamped its travel order introduced during the Fourth of July weekend to require a quarantine only from people coming from red-tier states, or those with higher COVID-19 case rates than Chicago. The city is now at 40 cases per 100,000 residents.
Those coming from orange states, which have numbers between 15 cases-per-100,000 and Chicago’s rate of 40-per-100,000, should get a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving or quarantine for 10 days. Those coming from a “yellow” state must only observe regular social distancing and mask rules.
The travel order is updated every two weeks and goes into effect the following Friday.