With 3 more cases, Woodford County has added 12 COVID-19 cases this week

PEORIA -- Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Woodford County Friday, a day after their highest one-day total was reported.

Including the five cases reported yesterday, Woodford County has seen 12 new cases of COVID-19 so far this week. Woodford County has had a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

With Peoria County adding 19 cases for a total of 625, and Tazewell adding six cases, the Tri-County to-date total has reached 835 cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 18 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, a decrease of one since yesterday. Five are intensive care and 13 are in non-intensive care beds at area hospitals.

The positivity rate in Peoria County is 2.7 percent, 4.5 percent in Tazewell County and 0.4 percent in Woodford County.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the previous 24 hours topped 1,000 for the second straight day while the percentage of tests coming back positive also grew.

There were 1,317 confirmed new cases reported Friday, the highest single-day total since June 2. IDPH also reported 25 additional virus-related deaths.

As of Friday, all regions in Illinois except the central region were still meeting all of the state's metrics for remaining in Phase 4 of the reopening plan. The central region -- which includes Springfield, Quincy, Decatur and the Champaign-Urbana area -- was falling short on one of the metrics, growth in hospital admissions over the previous 28 days.

