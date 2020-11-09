With Alex Trebek's death, it's worth noting the Peoria connection to how 'Jeopardy!' began

One day in 1963, Merv and Julann Griffin were discussing how much they missed TV quiz shows.

The genre was big in the 1950s before it was revealed some of the contestants had been given answers in advance. The subsequent scandal, including Congressional hearings, resulted in the cancellation of "Twenty-One" and other, popular programs.

Julann Griffin's solution? Give contestants the answers at the beginning and have them come up with the questions. That was the "Jeopardy!" premise.

As an example, she said "79 Wistful Vista" to her husband. Merv Griffin's reply: "What is Fibber McGee and Molly's address?"

"Fibber McGee and Molly" was a situation-comedy radio show that ran from 1935 until 1959. It was one of the most popular radio productions of its time.

Stars of the show were Jim and Marian (Driscoll) Jordan, both Peoria natives. They had performed on the Vaudeville circuit before they struck it big with "Fibber McGee and Molly," which featured an ensemble cast and pioneered use of running gags.

The most famous gag was the closet that, whenever opened, would spill its jammed contents onto Fibber, Molly or whoever was unfortunate enough to be standing by the door at the time.