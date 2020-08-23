With ballot access eased, more third-party candidates seek office in Southern Illinois

Both Graff's and Schluter's petitions were challenged by the same person: Ricky Hall, of Cambria.

Hall, a precinct committeeman who has been active for years in the Williamson County Republican Party leadership, said he routinely reviews candidates' petitions to ensure they comply with election laws.

"The idea is to keep everybody honest," he said.

Hall said he is a supporter of Severin's, but acted on his own. After filing the objections, he said he turned his case over to the state Republican Party's attorney.

Peak, the Libertarian candidate for the 115th House district, said he initially decided to run because it appeared that only Jacobs would be on the ballot. "And I firmly believe that voters all deserve choices, and for that matter, more than two choices." No candidate sought the Democratic nomination for the seat that Bryant is vacating as she runs for the state Senate. The deadline for the Democratic Party to nominate someone to fill the vacancy has passed.