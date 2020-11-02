With thousands completing ballots from home because of the pandemic, voters engage in new ways to discuss election issues

Adam Kallish said he doesn’t think he’ll ever go back to voting in person after this election.

The 57-year-old from Rogers Park applied for a mail-in ballot for the first time this election and cast it through a drop box in mid-October. After receiving the ballot and taking time with his family to research and discuss each candidate on it, utilizing time he hasn’t had in past elections, he said he has a new perspective on voting.

“I just think it’s better to think and do it over time,” Kallish said. “I think we should really get out of in-person voting and just do it all mail-in. You would avoid all the logistics — you would avoid having to take off work.”

Kallish’s perspective is one many voters across the nation have shared as states have increased access to mail-in voting given the COVID-19 pandemic. With the United States now on the cusp of Election Day, voters have shattered early voting records across the state, largely due to an unprecedented surge in mail-in voting.