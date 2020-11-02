With thousands completing ballots from home because of the pandemic, voters engage in new ways to discuss election issues

Adam Kallish said he doesn’t think he’ll ever go back to voting in person after this election.
The 57-year-old from Rogers Park applied for a mail-in ballot for the first time this election and cast it through a drop box in mid-October. After receiving the ballot and taking time with his family to research and discuss each candidate on it, utilizing time he hasn’t had in past elections, he said he has a new perspective on voting.
“I just think it’s better to think and do it over time,” Kallish said. “I think we should really get out of in-person voting and just do it all mail-in. You would avoid all the logistics — you would avoid having to take off work.”
Kallish’s perspective is one many voters across the nation have shared as states have increased access to mail-in voting given the COVID-19 pandemic. With the United States now on the cusp of Election Day, voters have shattered early voting records across the state, largely due to an unprecedented surge in mail-in voting.
As more voters have participated in different methods of voting during a particularly contentious election season, which has been backlit by concerns with COVID-19, allegations of potential voter fraud and delays in the U.S. Postal Service, many also have engaged in new ways of talking about the issues and candidates, impacting the ways in which they’ve voted and prepared to vote.
In Chicago, about 354,000 voters have cast a ballot in person, surpassing the city’s 2016 total for the duration of early voting, and more than 402,000 have returned ballots by mail. In suburban Cook County, voters have sent in more than 576,000 mail-in ballot requests, which is about five times the number requested in 2016.
But with uncertainty particularly high in this election, prompting repeated reminders from election officials about the safety of mail-in voting, some voters had to weigh their concerns with mail-in voting with the risk of in-person voting posed by COVID-19.
Maureen Hickey, 63, and her husband, Michael Grider, 65, said they’ve voted in person every past election. They hoped to do the same this year but applied for mail-in ballots given worries surrounding COVID-19.
Hickey, a health care worker, said COVID-19 has been a clarifying moment for her in terms of her vote. She and Grider surrendered their mail-in ballots to vote in person, which she said “wasn’t the most comfortable experience” but felt like the right thing to do.
“Now it feels like the best thing to do is get your vote in as quickly as you can and get it recorded as quickly as you can,” Hickey said. “But it’s a balancing act, because we’re older and I have a heart condition, so we’ve been very careful. We haven’t even been in a grocery store since March, but this is important, right?”
Hickey echoed the sentiment that she’s had a much higher level of awareness and a broader education about the various levels of government compared with past elections. She’s felt more motivated this year and wanted to vote in person to “leave as little room for challenge as possible.”
“I trust the electoral process; I don’t trust the way it’s likely to be challenged,” Hickey said.
To ensure her ballot didn’t get lost in the mail, Kim Le Mezo, 32, voted Oct. 23 in Rogers Park by dropping her mail-in ballot in a drop box, a method of voting that was new this fall to areas such as Cook County.
“I have always voted in person,” Le Mezo said. “I just decided to drop it off in the secure location rather than mail it just as an extra precaution.”
Le Mezo prepared for the vote by referencing a number of voter guides online, which some of her progressive friends and people in her network had been posting about on Facebook. Though in-person voting seemed more convenient for her given her proximity to a local polling place, she felt she shouldn’t “waste the paper” after requesting the mail-in ballot over the summer.
For Elizabeth Nelson, Kallish’s wife, and their daughter Anastasia Kallish, 22, COVID-19 and the ability to vote by mail has provided an opportunity to sit down and read more about every candidate on the ballot, particularly the judicial ones.
Nelson said she also cast her ballot by dropping it off in a drop box in her area, adding that she felt she had more time to research and discuss with family around the dining room table at home, making her “feel like a much better, informed voter.”
“We’ve always had the opportunity to do that research ... and to have those discussions,” Nelson said. “But it took a situation like this — maybe it’s just being together all the time because of COVID — to actually sit down and have those discussions.”
Heading into Election Day, local officials are encouraging voters who have yet to cast their mail-in ballot to drop it off at a secured drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday to ensure it’s received on time. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 17.
“We know there are many voters out there who still need to return their ballots and I encourage you to do so at a vote-by-mail secure drop box,” Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections, said during a Monday news conference.
