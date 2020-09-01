With threats of $10,000 fines for COVID-19 violations, some Chicago restaurants say the punishment doesn’t fit the crime

Thomas wants to add a patio and get a food license for the beer cafe, but is worried about the additional costs it would put on top of the struggling business. Beermiscuous can’t cash in on offering to-go cocktails, which have been a lifeline for bars that serve liquor. And without filling growlers or canning beers, the craft beer industry can end up with margins worse than those for wine and liquor sales.

“Our ownership style is not to ask for forgiveness, but to ask for permission,” Thomas said. “This is our livelihood. We only want good things for our customers and communities and our business, but we’re just not being given the tools.”

Some restaurant owners, however, believe the $10,000 fine is fitting -- and at times, even necessary.

Michael Lachowicz, owner of George Trois Group (Aboyer, George Trois and Silencieux) in Winnetka, said he’s tired of hearing complaints from both inside and outside the restaurant industry. The mayor’s office has supplied months’ worth of briefings, which he said should be sufficient for any business owner to know what the rules are.

After consulting for bars and nightclubs in River North, he hypothesized that, for the spots that are normally huge money makers, a $10,000 fine would be seen as merely a “slap on the wrist.”