Without another bailout, Exelon plans to close two Illinois nuclear plants next year

Pritzker is taking a hard line with Exelon, pledging he won’t sign an energy bill “written by the utility companies.”

“We have seen these threats before, and this time Exelon’s threats will need to be backed up by a thorough and transparent review of their finances -- including why the profits of the company as a whole cannot cover alleged operating losses at a few plants,” Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, said he will introduce legislation that would force Exelon to sell Byron and Dresden if the company doesn’t back down from plans to close them.

“Independent market monitors believe these plants can be profitable,” Harmon said in a statement. “We owe it to these workers and communities to see if someone else can successfully run these assets.”

The two plants employ more than 1,500 and pay more than $63 million in local taxes, the company said.

Dresden’s pair of reactors, which began generating electricity in the early 1970s, are two of the oldest in the nation. Operating licenses for the units expire in 2029 and 2031.