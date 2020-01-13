Wonder where the recreational marijuana sold in Illinois comes from? Here’s how it’s grown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The growers pick a healthy, genetically strong plant to be the mother, and clip off branches at a certain point. Those cuttings, or clones, are then stuck into dirt or some other nutritious growing material, and babied until they take root and become strong on their own.

It’s all grown inside

All legal marijuana in Illinois is grown inside, and most growing facilities are nondescript, windowless warehouses.

Once the clones take root, they can be transplanted and moved to a growing room. The plants receive varying strengths of light, simulating the seasons and encouraging growth stages.

Workers wear sunglasses as they trim, feed and water the plants. The rooms are warm and humid, like marijuana rainforests. Different cannabis strains elicit earthy, citrusy or hoppy aromas. The scent becomes most pungent near harvest.

Eventually, the plants get 12 hours each of light and darkness, just like they would outside when summer starts to fade. That signals harvest time is approaching. Plants are harvested when the buds are at their peak and most pungent.

Workers harvest the plants by hand, and hang the branches to dry.

Nothing is wasted