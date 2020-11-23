Workers go on strike at 11 nursing homes in Illinois, demanding higher wages and COVID-19 pandemic hazard pay

Nearly 700 nursing home workers went on strike Monday at 11 facilities in Illinois, seeking higher pay and greater protections from the COVID pandemic.

Certified nursing assistants, aides, housekeepers and other workers went on strike at 6 a.m. after failing to reach a contract agreement with the owner of Infinity Healthcare Management of Illinois.

The members of SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Indiana said they were seeking pay of $15.50 an hour for CNAs, and about $15 an hour for housekeepers and other workers, and hazard pay as essential workers during the pandemic. They say it’s similar to terms other workers in the state got after a nursing home strike earlier this year by about 10,000 workers at 100 nursing homes.

Infinity received nearly $13 million in federal aid through the CARES Act this year, and is seeking more, according to the union, part of the Service Employees International Union.

Infinity did not answer repeated phone calls or respond to repeated requests for comment. Nursing home industry officials have said repeatedly that they are hampered by low Medicaid payments, and need public financial aid, protective equipment and testing to get through the coronavirus pandemic.