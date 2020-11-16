Workers threaten to strike at 11 nursing homes in Illinois next week if wages and pandemic hazard pay don’t increase

Workers at 11 nursing homes in Illinois are threatening to go on strike next week unless they are given raises comparable to other long-term care workers in the state.

Nearly 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana, part of the Service Employees International Union, voted to strike on Nov. 23 if Infinity Healthcare Management doesn’t meet their demands for higher base pay and pandemic hazard pay. Strike notices were delivered Thursday, the union said.

Most of the workers are women, and many of them are Black or Hispanic.

Most of the 11 homes that would be affected by a strike are in the Chicago area. They include City View Multicare Center in Cicero, which had 249 coronavirus cases, and Niles Nursing & Rehabilitation in Niles, which had 54 COVID-related deaths, the most at any long-term care facility in the state.

Certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, who do most of the hands-on work with patients at the homes, are seeking a starting rate of $15.50 statewide, while other workers such as housekeepers and laundry workers are seeking $14.50 an hour outside Chicago and $15 an hour in Chicago, union officials said.