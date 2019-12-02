Yes, a Satanic Temple monument is back at the Illinois Capitol this month. Here are photos of this year's seasonal decorations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The group, which describes itself as “the largest national association of freethinkers,” has installations across the country. It began displaying its sign in Illinois’ Statehouse due to requests from members, a spokesperson said. He added he does “not believe we have any controversy” linked to its presence.

Dave Druker, a secretary of state spokesperson, said the “holiday tree” on display is owned by the state. He does not know whether the state purchased it or whether it was donated because, he said, it “predates” Secretary of State Jesse White’s administration.

The nativity scene was installed by Julie Zanoza of the Springfield Nativity Scene Committee, Druker said. She did not return a request for comment.

While a Chanukah menorah was present in past years, Druker said he is unaware of an application to place one in the Statehouse this year.

Rep. Sarah Feigenholtz, a Democrat from Chicago and a member of the Jewish Caucus, said she has made an inquiry with the secretary of state’s office about when a menorah will be installed.

“Of course it should be there. Wherever there’s celebration, there should be diversity,” she said.