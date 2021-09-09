You know who’s getting the COVID vaccine? Animals at Brookfield Zoo

If you’re one of those who have been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine, guess what, you’re now behind some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo.

According to an announcement from the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the west suburban zoo, veterinarians have begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a number of the zoo’s furry creatures.

“In other zoos, we have seen cases,” said Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the CZS.

There have not been many COVID cases among zoo animals, and for those that do get the virus, illnesses have not been serious. “They’ve been on the milder side,” he said, mostly confined to respiratory issues and including symptoms such as coughing and sneezing.

Closer to home, the Scovill Zoo in Decatur is not vaccinating its animals.

Executive Director Ken Frye said he asked the zoo's veterinarian and she told him the Brookfield Zoo vaccinations are part of a study that Scovill is not involved in and there are no plans in the works to include Scovill's animal residents.

According to the Brookfield Zoo announcement, the novel COVID-19 vaccine designed specifically for animals was donated by the Michigan-based animal health company Zoetis. The Zoetis vaccine received investigational authorization by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Illinois state veterinarian.

Much like COVID vaccines for humans, animals receive two doses, about three weeks apart. Yes, they can get the usual side effects such as soreness, Adkesson said, “Or they might seem a little under the weather for a day.”

Last, if you’re curious, your own dogs and cats do not need to be vaccinated. For one, no vaccine for domestic animals has been made commercially available, Adkesson said, and there has been little evidence that household pets have been part of the spread of COVID in a household.

