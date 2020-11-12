Young, healthy Southern Illinois woman recounts painful battle with COVID-19

“I tried brushing my teeth and I had to pause three times because I couldn’t breathe,” Kehrer said. “I was so worn out from brushing my teeth that I actually laid on my bathroom floor for about five minutes before I even tried to walk the four feet back to my bed. Back in bed, I laid there and I thought to myself, ‘OK, this is not good, you have to call your doctor.’”

Her provider at Clinton County Rural Health, part of St. Joseph Hospital, Breese, directed her to check into the emergency room as soon as possible. She used what energy she could muster to gather her things and set out for the hospital in Breese, a roughly five-minute drive from her home.

Her children, ages 17, 14 and 11 — home quarantining at the time — were concerned about their mom. The youngest asked why she had to go, and was upset. The oldest asked if he needed to drive his mom to the emergency room. Not wanting to alarm them about her condition, she downplayed how sick she was and said the doctors just wanted to check her over to make sure everything was OK.

As she went to close the front door behind her, her son called out “Hey, mom” and then said “I love you,” as she turned to see what he needed.