YOUR TURN: Tell us how the coronavirus has changed your life
We want to hear from Central Illinois residents, in their own voices, about how they're coping with COVID-19.

We created a Google Voice voicemail for you to call in to share your thoughts — what you're hopeful about, what's a concern, how you're handling this changed world. 

Call ‪‪(314) 329-1587‬ and tell us.

Be sure to include your name and hometown. We're asking that comments are limited to 30 seconds.

Some may be selected for an upcoming project.

TUESDAY UPDATE 

