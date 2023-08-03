ALTAMONT — An accident during the harness racing event at the Effingham County Fairground in Altamont on Sunday afternoon has resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Harper L. Finn, the daughter of Richard and Bethanie Finn of Altamont, was in the grandstand during the first harness race on Sunday afternoon when the extended starting gate pulled by the pace car struck her.

She was taken from the fairground by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where she died at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to the St. Louis medical examiner.

Richard Finn is a harness racing driver and was scheduled to compete at the fair this week. All harness racing scheduled for the fair was cancelled out of respect for the family, the Effingham County Fair Board posted on the event's Facebook page.

The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation and was assisted at the scene by Altamont Police Department, A-1 Ambulance Service, Altamont Fire Protection District, and the fair board.

The sheriff's department said the pace car is owned by Michael D. Titus of Charleston and was driven by Jerry W. Young of Jackson, Miss.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the Finn family by the Illinois Harness Horseman's Association. As of noon Thursday, the fund has raised $73,820.