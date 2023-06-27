If you tune into the noontime grain markets on the local radio, the farm broadcaster may sound a little distraught.

“Corn and soybean markets are up today on more weather forecasts for continued dry conditions throughout the Corn Belt. The USDA’s latest report on crop conditions indicates 74% of the Illinois corn crop is rated fair or less, and it is 75% fair or less for the soybean crop. Those are the worst ratings on record.

“So, on the Board of Trade, corn and bean prices are higher. Uh, one moment please. Well now they have turned down. Goodness. When the noon show began, prices were well above last night’s close. Now both corn and beans are in the loss column. There is no market news reported for that development. Let me check here.

“Now there is a report of some light showers in northern Iowa which might reach across northern Illinois into the Chicago area. So rain on LaSalle Street in downtown Chicago pushes the market down. And it already has, even though the showers are still west of Des Moines. So, let’s check back on the market screen to see how red it is.

“Boy! That was a brief shower apparently, since the markets have turned green. Both corn and beans are up at this moment. And let me underscore the word moment, because they could change depending on whether a cloud formed that might make its way across the Mississippi River. Sorry to sound so indecisive, but that is the way the markets have been the past few days.

“Let’s get to the weather forecast, since rain has been a no-show the last few days and the weather center said yesterday it would be here today. In the last hour, we had a forecast for scattered showers across northern Illinois that might extend as far south as central Illinois this afternoon. Let me get the latest copy here….uh….uh…shucks.

“In the last few minutes the weather service has indicated that the potential showers have been taken out of the forecast now for today. And with our luck, probably for this week, the month of July and the rest of the summer as well. We had a great corn and soybean crop coming on. Quick planting for both this spring, and certainly not much rain interference to get your crop protectants applied.

“While we are waiting to get a phone connection with our noon time interview guest, let me check the market screen again. Just a moment ago corn and bean markets were both higher after that western Corn Belt shower stopped just east of Omaha. Wait, the markets are down suddenly, and down in a big way. What the…?

“Dad and Grandpa never had to worry about grain markets before all this technology arrived to instantly indicate where it rained and where it was dry. Now, the latest report says there could be rain over part of central Illinois sometime this summer. And that apparently shoved corn and soybean prices into the cellar here over the noon hour. I’m glad the show is over for today. Thanks for listening, we’ll talk tomorrow.”

