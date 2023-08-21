DECATUR — Confident that a separate spat between county officials and local veterinarians will be resolved, the city council on Monday approved a revised intergovernmental agreement on animal control services.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office has handled animal control services for the city and enforced its animal control ordinances since 2011. The city in return heavily subsidizes the operation.

But under the changes, the city will take over responsibility for picking up large dead "wild" animals such as coyotes and deer. The carcasses still will be stored by the county until they can be taken to the landfill. Live "wild" animal removal and and dead "domestic" animal removal will remain a function of the county.

The city also will handle felony animal control investigations originating within city limits. The city will also have to foot the bill for autopsy costs.

And the time either party can terminate the agreement has been increased from three months to one year.

The Macon County Board approved the intergovernmental agreement at its meeting earlier this month.

"I want to emphasize again that the city and the county have a good working relationship, not just on animal control, but on a lot of other issues," said city manager Scot Wrighton. "And so when they came to us and wanted to make this provision, to the extent that we could accommodate them I wanted to do."

Approval came despite an ongoing issue over a change in a separate, but related, policy from the county.

For years, the county has collected pet registration and tag fees from veterinarian's offices and delivered them to the city. However, a recent change in county policy calls for veterinarians themselves to deliver the paperwork and collections — up to thousands of dollars some weeks — to the city.

Macon County Administrator Tammy Wilcox told the council that "our warden going out two times a week to collect them isn't working for us."

"We already had other animal clinics mailing in their registrations and bringing the money in themselves," Wilcox said. "They were both mailing and taking it into the city. And I was like, 'Yeah, that makes sense.' So we really didn't mean to start this firestorm. We didn't think it was that big a deal. But we're listening to their concerns."

Wilcox said the county planned to meet with veterinarians Tuesday evening hash it out. Setting up an online portal to streamline the process is a possibility, she said, but nothing has been finalized.

The council vote was 5-0-1, with Councilman David Horn abstaining, saying that the change "places an undue burden on veterinarians."

But others were confident the issue would be resolved.

"This is just a minor operational issue that's going to get rectified," said Councilman Ed Culp.

Dr. Larry Baker, a Decatur veterinarian, spoke briefly during public comment in opposition to the change.

In other news, the council approved a $170,000 contract with Decatur-based Bodine Electric to expand the city's fiber optic cable network on Brush College Road from Richland Community College to just south of Illinois 48.

The city began building out its broadband infrastructure in 2014.

It owns, manages and maintains the fiber infrastructure, which is a high-speed telecommunications network that provides reliable communication links to its own buildings and is capable of providing it to schools, libraries and businesses.

The technology has increasingly been viewed as a major asset in driving economic development. This project would build out the network in the city's industrial northeast quadrant, which is experiencing a significant buildout between InnovaFeed's insect protein facility and the partnership between ADM and LG Chem on a facility to produce environmentally-friendly ingredients.

The contract was approved despite concerns that it was not competitively bid and that there are not specific customers identified for the extension.

City officials insisted that broadband is becoming just as important as other core infrastructure needs when companies determine where to locate.

“The northeast quadrant is exploding in development," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "And as we see all the growth out there, there’s going to be a need. So it’s not like we’re just building a bridge to nowhere and hoping that somebody wants to cross it. We’re building bridges where they need to be built, we’re building broadband where it needs to go and we’re building sewers where we want development."

The vote was 6-0, with Horn ultimately voting in favor despite registering concerns.

The council also approved a $58,500 contract with Decatur-based Hutchins Excavating for the demolition of city-owned properties at 1055 N. Union St., 305 W. Packard St., 345 W. Packard St., 352 W. Packard St., 352 W. Leafland Ave., and 361 W. Leafland Ave.

The properties will eventually be transferred to nonprofit Good Samaritan Inn to enlarge and scale up its Mercy Gardens urban agriculture programs, which train at-risk youth, homeless adults and people who face significant barriers to steady employment.

Per an agreement approved by the council in June, the city will remove homes, trees and other debris from and otherwise prepare the 9-acre site — bounded roughly by Edward Street to the east, Union Street to the west, Packard Street to the south and about a half-block south of Grand Avenue to the north — for agriculture. It is expected to take two to three years before the ground is ready for planting crops.

Just south of the Good Samaritan Inn project, the city is also partnering with the Old King's Orchard Community Center to transform smaller, scattered site lots into urban gardens.

Both projects are being funded with state grants.

