DECATUR — The Illinois Commerce Commission has OK'd an additional $5 million towards the Brush College Road grade separation project, adding to the last-minute tranche of state and federal resources that could get dirt moving as soon as this fall.

The commission issued the order authorizing the supplemental appropriation on Thursday, just under two weeks after the Illinois Department of Transportation accepted a $68.9 million bid for project construction.

The project was initially placed out for bid in January 2022, but was indefinitely delayed after the low bid came back nearly $16 million over the engineer's initial $40 million estimate.

All things considered — construction, engineering, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation costs — the total estimated price tag has now jumped to more than $83 million.

Though the construction price tag came in about 8% over the engineer's revised $63.7 million estimate, assistant city manager Jon Kindseth said Thursday that the city would be proceeding with the project.

"As the project costs have been rising, we've also been able to bring in additional grant funds, which keeps the project basically on track and and still moving forward," Kindseth said.

New state and federal dollars have poured in during recent months to help close the gap. In March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $10 million in new state funds for the project. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded an additional $16 million. Another $2 million could also be awarded in the coming weeks via a federal earmark from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

The project is considered a necessity to unclog a major bottleneck and unlock additional economic development in the city's major industrial corridor.

The overpass will carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which are notorious for traffic jams caused by trains working in and around the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant and the Midwest Inland Port.

This phase of the overpass project will not eliminate traffic having to use the railroad underpass south of the congested intersection.

The latest supplement will come from the ICC's Grade Crossing Protection Fund. About $15 million had previously been allocated from that fund for the project.

“Keeping communities safe alongside train tracks has been a longstanding priority for the ICC, and as a long-time Decatur resident, I’ve seen the impact of these rail safety initiatives firsthand," said ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan. These projects will greatly improve emergency vehicle access, school bus safety, and better accommodate increased traffic in our area."

Check out these historical photos of ADM's past in Decatur Tom Dahman Robert Coan Ray Mudd Grain dust Explosion Explosion - another look Frank Copenhaver Extracting Unit Lewis Jones Parker Post Unloading Soybeans Soviet Favorite Talking Shop Taste Test Researchers Plenty of variety Archer Daniels Midland Co. ADM clarifier Archer Daniels Midland Co. Outstanding Young Farmers Archer Daniels Midland Co. expansion Archer Daniels Midland Co.