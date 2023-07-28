Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is among 40 Illinois public policy leaders who will participate in this year's Edgar Fellows Program.

The program, started in 2012 by former Gov. Jim Edgar, is designed to inspire respectful and collaborative leadership to address the state's major challenges.

Fellows for the 2023 were chosen from a field of more than 200 nominees. They are meant to reflect the state's political, racial, ethnic and geographic diversity. The class includes leaders from all levels of government, business, labor and non-profit organizations.

“With each class, it has been gratifying to watch people who were strangers on Sunday become good friends by Thursday," Edgar said. "It’s what the Edgar Fellows program is all about, finding common ground and respect, so that our fellows can work together to help shape a better Illinois.”

This year's program will take place from Aug. 6 through 10 on the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Here is a full list of 2023 participants:

Brian Burian, Homer Glen, chief of staff for Senate Republican leader John Curran and Illinois Senate Republican caucus

Mayor Misty Buscher, Springfield

State Sen. Javier Cervantes, D-Chicago

Mary Coyle Sullivan, Darien City Council member

Clint Drury, executive director, West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council

State Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon

State Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights

Kristin T. Givens, associate general counsel, State Farm Insurance Companies

Monica Gordon, Cook County commissioner, District 5

Carol Greenlee, associate director, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale

State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, D-Chicago

Thomas Haine, state’s attorney of Madison County

State Sen. Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon

State Rep. Norma Hernandez, D-Melrose Park

Ross Kwasneski, assistant director of state legislative and political affairs, Illinois State Medical Society

State Sen. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett

Camile Lindsay, Oak Park, first assistant deputy governor for public safety, infrastructure, environment and energy

John Mitchell, director of college savings, Office of Illinois Treasurer

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur

Tiffany Moy, chief of staff for Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch

Patrick O’Brian, clerk and recorder of Fulton County

Anthony Quezada, Cook County commissioner, District 8

Aimee T. Ramirez, manager of policy and advocacy, The Chicago Community Trust

Erika Ramsey, auditor of Vermilion County

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, Moline

Kristin Richards, director of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Nora Cay Ryan, chief of staff at Chicago Federation of Labor

Jelani Saadiq, director of government relations at Advance Illinois

State Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, R-Hanover Park

Carina E. Sanchez, executive director, Public Building Commission of Chicago

Annie Thompson, deputy press secretary, Office of Illinois Attorney General

State Rep. Dennis Tipsword, Jr., R-Metamora

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva

Kiran Velpula, Peoria city councilman at-large

Kimberly Walz, regional director, state and local government relations, Walgreens

Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville

Ryan Whitehouse, associate director of local government and political engagement, Illinois Farm Bureau

Desmon Yancy, Chicago alderman, 5th Ward

State. Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville

