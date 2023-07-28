Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is among 40 Illinois public policy leaders who will participate in this year's Edgar Fellows Program.
The program, started in 2012 by former Gov. Jim Edgar, is designed to inspire respectful and collaborative leadership to address the state's major challenges.
Fellows for the 2023 were chosen from a field of more than 200 nominees. They are meant to reflect the state's political, racial, ethnic and geographic diversity. The class includes leaders from all levels of government, business, labor and non-profit organizations.
“With each class, it has been gratifying to watch people who were strangers on Sunday become good friends by Thursday," Edgar said. "It’s what the Edgar Fellows program is all about, finding common ground and respect, so that our fellows can work together to help shape a better Illinois.”
This year's program will take place from Aug. 6 through 10 on the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Here is a full list of 2023 participants:
- Brian Burian, Homer Glen, chief of staff for Senate Republican leader John Curran and Illinois Senate Republican caucus
- Mayor Misty Buscher, Springfield
- State Sen. Javier Cervantes, D-Chicago
- Mary Coyle Sullivan, Darien City Council member
- Clint Drury, executive director, West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council
- State Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign
- State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon
- State Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights
- Kristin T. Givens, associate general counsel, State Farm Insurance Companies
- Monica Gordon, Cook County commissioner, District 5
- Carol Greenlee, associate director, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
- State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, D-Chicago
- Thomas Haine, state’s attorney of Madison County
- State Sen. Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon
- State Rep. Norma Hernandez, D-Melrose Park
- Ross Kwasneski, assistant director of state legislative and political affairs, Illinois State Medical Society
- State Sen. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett
- Camile Lindsay, Oak Park, first assistant deputy governor for public safety, infrastructure, environment and energy
- John Mitchell, director of college savings, Office of Illinois Treasurer
- Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur
- Tiffany Moy, chief of staff for Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch
- Patrick O’Brian, clerk and recorder of Fulton County
- Anthony Quezada, Cook County commissioner, District 8
- Aimee T. Ramirez, manager of policy and advocacy, The Chicago Community Trust
- Erika Ramsey, auditor of Vermilion County
- Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, Moline
- Kristin Richards, director of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity
- Nora Cay Ryan, chief of staff at Chicago Federation of Labor
- Jelani Saadiq, director of government relations at Advance Illinois
- State Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, R-Hanover Park
- Carina E. Sanchez, executive director, Public Building Commission of Chicago
- Annie Thompson, deputy press secretary, Office of Illinois Attorney General
- State Rep. Dennis Tipsword, Jr., R-Metamora
- State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva
- Kiran Velpula, Peoria city councilman at-large
- Kimberly Walz, regional director, state and local government relations, Walgreens
- Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville
- Ryan Whitehouse, associate director of local government and political engagement, Illinois Farm Bureau
- Desmon Yancy, Chicago alderman, 5th Ward
- State. Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville
