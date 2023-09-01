DECATUR — Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, identifies herself “first and foremost not as a Democrat or Republican, but as a trade unionist,” she told Herald & Review earlier this year.

It makes some sense. After all, the first-term congresswoman spent 10 years working in the labor movement with the International Association of Firefighters and later the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. Labor issues were also a cornerstone of her campaign and of her first eight months in office.

So, it came as little surprise that the trade unionist-turned-congresswoman was named grand marshal of the annual Decatur Labor Day Parade and Picnic that will be held Monday, Sept. 4.

“Labor Day is such an important day for all of us to take a moment to thank those working people that do all that frontline work for us, whether it is providing food on our tables or stocking our shelves or tending to us when we're sick,” Budzinski said in an interview earlier this week. “And the fact that they would ask me to be the grand marshal is an incredible honor.”

Amy Rueff, resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO and treasurer of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, said it “seemed like an obvious fit” to have Budzinski serve in the role, calling her “one of the most labor-friendly congresswomen that we've had in a long time.”

Rueff also highlighted Budzinski's role in in the passage of legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019. Budzinski, then a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, was the point person on the issue.

“She knows what it's like to be a working person,” Reuff said. “She's not just a wealthy person that just jumped into the race because it was something fun to do. She really is doing it for the right reasons and she's doing it for the working men and women. That makes a huge difference for us.”

Budzinski was elected last year, defeating Republican Regan Deering 56% to 44% to represent Illinois' 13th Congressional District, which narrowly stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up Decatur and Springfield in between.

In her short time in Congress, Budzinski has earned praise for forging bipartisan relationships and focusing on issues important to the labor-heavy district such as workforce development. The first bill she filed, for example, addresses the job skills gap by providing $1,500 federal tax credits to small businesses that hire apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship workers.

Budzinski has also been effective at “bringing home the bacon.” According to an analysis conducted by Roll Call, Budzinski was the top Democrat in securing earmarks, which are funds directed by members of Congress towards specific projects.

“I think that this district wants someone that is a workhorse not a show horse, that's going to have real, demonstrative results for the communities throughout central and southern Illinois,” Budzinski said.

The labor movement and politics have always been intertwined. The theme of last year's parade was “vote yes for workers rights,” a nod to the constitutional amendment on the ballot last November giving workers a fundamental right to organize while preventing the enactment of right to work laws. It passed with more than half of those who voted in the election voting "yes" on the question.

The grand marshal of that parade was another politician: state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield.

The theme of this year's parade is “Empower Unions. Empower Workers.”

Though the call to action is less direct this year absent an election, there should still be some political intrigue this year. Candidates seeking placement on the March primary ballot can start circulating petitions on Tuesday.

Not that the Decatur parade's grand marshal has anything to worry about.

Republican campaign officials privately concede that Budzinski’s strong start, which followed a larger-than-expected 12-percentage point victory in the 2022 midterm election, has deterred would-be top-tier GOP candidates from challenging her in 2024.

So far, only two Republican candidates have filed paperwork to challenge Budzinski in 2024: Joshua Loyd, who lives nearly two hours south of the district’s southern border in Carbondale; and Thomas Clatterbuck, a law student from Champaign. Loyd has just $1,586 cash on hand. Clatterbuck has yet to disclose his fundraising.

The National Republican Campaign Committee has also omitted Budzinski from its list of more than three-dozen Democratic incumbents it intends to target in 2024.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. in downtown Decatur with a picnic to immediately follow in Fairview Park. The latter event is free to union sponsors and $25 for everyone else.

The Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly plans to present $16,500 in grants from its charitable arm to various organizations and a $10,000 donation to the Richland Community College Foundation for veterans scholarships.

19 photos of Decatur celebrating Labor Day 55 Chevy 1919 Labor Day parade A signed duty Carpenters Local 742 Dewitt Celebrates Firefighters march Fruits of labor Heavy equipment It's their day Labor Day parade Labor Day parade queen Made in America Mayor Rupp and Senator McCarthy Parade marshal Tug-of-war Union members march 1941 Labor Day parade Ladies Garment Workers The Decatur Labor Day parade