Watch now: Christians mark the start of Lent in Decatur

DECATUR – Ash Wednesday is a solemn day, the beginning of the Lenten season for Christians.

It doesn't seem right to say “happy Lent,” said the Rev. Rob Goodwin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the noontime Ash Wednesday service. Lent is a time of reflection and repentance, a time of preparation and time for focusing on “the sorrow we have for the wrongs we've done.”

Lent is a 40-day period, excluding Sundays, prior to Easter. The 40 days are based on the 40 days of temptation Jesus underwent prior to beginning his earthly ministry, during which he fasted. Christians often give up a favorite thing for Lent.

“We refrain from something to remind us of Christ's sacrifice,” Goodwin said. “Forty days is just long enough to learn something new, to change habits. Instead of thinking about 'getting through' it, think of it as a journey.”

An alternative, he said, is to add something: read through a book of the Bible, spend more time in prayer daily, make a conscious effort to be kinder and more like Jesus.

For Catholics, Pope Francis suggested offering their Lenten sacrifice and devotions in honor of the people of Ukraine and as a prayer for peace there.

Some Christian churches include the imposition of ashes in the Ash Wednesday service. The pastor draws a cross on the foreheads of parishioners and quotes Genesis 3:19: “For you are dust and to dust you shall return.” At St. Paul's on Wednesday, the Rev. Mark Gearig conducted the imposition of ashes, followed by personal absolution of sins by the Rev. Bill Grueninger, while senior pastor Goodwin and an elder distributed Communion. Usually the congregation makes a group confession and the pastor pronounces absolution to the entire congregation at once prior to Communion.

Ashes, Goodwin said in his sermon, have always been a sign of repentance. Wearing ashes on the forehead reminds the believer that life on Earth is temporary, but faith provides the hope for the future provided by Christ's death and resurrection and eternal life in heaven.

“It's a great day to start reflection on the way life has been,” said member Greg Florian. “I look at me as a person, this gives me hope for something this world can't take away. This really puts me into that frame of mind. With all the things that have gone on, with wars and COVID and all that, this provides a deep reminder that we have something other than this world.”

