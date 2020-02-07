4 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean cruise hospitalized over coronavirus fears after docking in New Jersey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Royal Caribbean is “closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

“Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus,” the company said. “We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew.”

Royal Caribbean, which along with several other cruise lines, said it has enacted bans or restrictions on passengers who have recently traveled to China. It noted in a statement Friday they have “confirmed these guests had not been in China since Jan 26th.”

The cruise line company noted the Anthem of the Seas ship will not depart until Saturday, “when we expected to receive conclusive test results from CDC.”

Five people have been tested for the virus in New York. One patient who was taken to Bellevue Hospital tested negative, and two other cases in Queens are still pending.

Fears over the coronavirus have spread worldwide, with cases reported in 26 countries, according to the CDC.