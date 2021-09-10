Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op engulfs Argenta-Oreana in flames 38-14

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Argenta-Oreana 38-14 at Argenta-Oreana High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took control in the third quarter with a 38-14 advantage over Argenta-Oreana.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op drew first blood by forging a 22-14 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

