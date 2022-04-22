Tags
Firefighters responded to an explosion Monday morning at a Decatur manufacturing plant.
Jazmin J. Garcia, 20, admitted in her plea agreement she picked up Jacquice Baylock, 18, in Illinois and took him to Gary at the direction of her four co-defendants.
Cops say they saw defendant open fire; but defense says there is no physical evidence.
Police officers heard the gunshot that killed him.
But finds him guilty of possessing and firing a gun.
Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 43, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm, both level 5 felonies, in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and Maxwell Kroll, 17.
Five Southern Illinois University students were involved, and two were killed, in a Union County crash, police said.
But the charge could be refiled if prosecutors can find the victim.
Police say vehicle was stuck on the sign when they arrived.
Police say he bought catalytic converters that thieves cut from victims' cars.
