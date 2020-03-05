No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

Abdur-Rahkman, who played on Michigan's 2018 Final Four team, was also back at Crisler. He was shown on the video screen, and then there was a huge ovation when Beilein was put on the screen late in the first half.

“That was very, very cool. When they showed him on the big screen, I looked up," Teske said. “I give him so much credit for the past few years. He's improved my game so much.”

Beilein left Michigan after last season to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he lasted less than one season with them and resigned last month.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska's fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.

Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard's first season.

“The year that I've been here working with Jon and Zavier has been awesome,” Howard said. “It's been a dream for me to be able to come into a program that had two guys that have been great examples, great leaders to each and every guy in the locker room.”

