You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Edward Street.garage collapses in fire
0 comments

North Edward Street.garage collapses in fire

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur crews responded to a fire Friday night in a garage. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Edward Street.

"Fire crews found a garage that was heavily involved in fire and had already partially collapsed," the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters put out the fire. One vehicle was inside and power lines to a neighboring home also had been burned, the statement said. 

The fire is under investigation. ​

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News