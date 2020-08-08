North Edward Street.garage collapses in fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Decatur crews responded to a fire Friday night in a garage. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Edward Street.

"Fire crews found a garage that was heavily involved in fire and had already partially collapsed," the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters put out the fire. One vehicle was inside and power lines to a neighboring home also had been burned, the statement said.

The fire is under investigation. ​

