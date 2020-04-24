North suburban mosques observe Ramadan amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Munirah Curtis is a member of the Oak Park Muslim Community Organization, which was created last year in order to connect area Muslims.

"It will be different if people won't be able to make that physical personal connection, but we'll find different ways of making those connections," Curtis said. "I can't predict what it will be like, but it will be different for sure."

Last year, members of the group would get together for the evening iftar, a practice unlikely to occur now.

In addition to fasting, Ramadan consists of deep spirituality, with many Muslims stepping away from day-to-day fixations in order to refocus on their faith.

The state's stay-at-home order, which prohibits large group gatherings, may aid in spiritual contemplation, Agic and Hussein each said.

"Spiritually, you can observe the month without going to the mosque," Hussein said. "The rituals are still there and you can still do it at home. We're trying to put a positive spin on it."

"The only good thing in all of this is we will be given an opportunity to be left alone in order to come to know ourselves better," Agic said.

Curtis agreed.