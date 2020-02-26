Because of an early press time, no late results will appear in today's Herald & Review sports sections. Go to hrpreps.com for local results.
A Macon man is charged with causing injuries to his 8-week-old son that have sent the child to intensive care.
The North Main Street restaurant Bizou has closed, its owner said Friday.
Police say a man refused to return his 6-month-old baby to the child's mother and at one point told her, "Go find him, (expletive). I don’t know where he’s at; I don’t got him; better find him before he freezes."
Just before going to trial, Shaitan L. Cook Jr. agreed to plead guilty in the robbery and murder of Decatur woman Cesley Taylor. He is the last of four men convicted of the crime to be sentenced.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman who lied to deputies about who she was walked out of Von Maur without paying for three purses totaling $991.
The call of the chicken sandwich was strong at the pop-up Chick-fil-A in Decatur. Did you check it out?
Police: Decatur man arrested on weapon charge after breaking up up dog fight by shooting one of the dogs
Police say a Decatur man who broke up a fight between two pet dogs by shooting one of them was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Trooper, the bald eagle who was rescued by police and rehabilitated by the Illinois Raptor Center, returned to the sky Sunday afternoon. Reporter Tony Reid and photographer Clay Jackson were there.
Dr. Ted Clark, medical director of Decatur Memorial Hospital’s emergency department since 2017, has been named the hospital’s chief medical officer and affiliate vice president.
Angela M. Schmitt stole from her former veterinary clinic employer to the tune of more than $365,000, police allege.