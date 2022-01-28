Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
The minivan driver killed after crashing into the rear of a semi-trailer Friday morning was identified as Robert L. Shockley of Decatur.
Police accuse a Decatur Mom, who frequently tells her 16-year-old son she doesn't want him anymore, of breaking off one of his front teeth after hitting him in the face with a frying pan.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
He then tells her he didn't care about her "face being broke", and hits her again
Gun was yet another seized by police which had after-market conversion, making it full auto.
Joseph Luckee Williams’ first steps in his legal fight to save himself from spending the rest of his life in prison on charges he tried to murder a Decatur cop with a machine gun got off to a faltering start on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they had to drop the case after victim refused to cooperate.
The former food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Center appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to a charge of custodial sexual misconduct and a further charge of official misconduct.
A resident of a Forsyth group home was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday morning attack on other residents, officials said.
The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, while Aaron L. Hand was working as a clerk of the P&V Quick Stop just off U.S. 51 in Macon.
