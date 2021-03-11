SULLIVAN — A. D. Birt, 74, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday March 9, 2021 in his residence.

According to his wishes there will not be any services. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

A. D. was born February 16, 1947 in Decatur the son of Roland Rice and Sarah Olsen Birt. He grew up on the family farm on North MacArthur Road. He had been the Superintendent of the Sullivan Sewer Department and had owned his own construction business. He was also a heavy equipment operator. A. D. could fix anything and he enjoyed boating, camping, dirt track racing and NASCAR. He was a great lover of animals, especially Harley and Cooper. A. D. married Deborah "Debbie" Cochran in 1969 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife Debbie of Sullivan; son Roland Birt of Lovington; daughter Lisa King of Sullivan; sister Mary Margaret Robinson of Decatur; and grandsons: Cale Buescher and Hayden Allen Birt; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally, brother Roger and daughter Christina.

