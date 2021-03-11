SULLIVAN — A. D. Birt, 74, of Sullivan, passed away at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday March 9, 2021 in his residence.
According to his wishes there will not be any services.
A. D. was born February 16, 1947 in Decatur the son of Roland Rice and Sarah Olsen Birt. He grew up on the family farm on North MacArthur Road. He had been the Superintendent of the Sullivan Sewer Department and had owned his own construction business. He was also a heavy equipment operator. A. D. could fix anything and he enjoyed boating, camping, dirt track racing and NASCAR. He was a great lover of animals, especially Harley and Cooper. A. D. married Deborah "Debbie" Cochran in 1969 in Decatur.
Surviving are his wife Debbie of Sullivan; son Roland Birt of Lovington; daughter Lisa King of Sullivan; sister Mary Margaret Robinson of Decatur; and grandsons: Cale Buescher and Hayden Allen Birt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally, brother Roger and daughter Christina.
Rainbows End
In everybody's garden, A little rain must fall
Or life's sweetest fairest flowers,
Wouldn't grow and bloom at all.
And though the clouds hang heavy
So heavy. Oh! My friend,
I'm sure that God who sends the shower
Will send the rainbow's end.
Like a ship that's left in mooring
And sails bravely out to sea,
So someone Dear has sailed away In calm serenity:
But there's promise of greater joy
Than Earth could have in store,
For God has planned a richer life
Beyond the Unseen Shore.
