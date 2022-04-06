July 23, 1941 - April 3, 2022

DECATUR — A. D. Brooks of Decatur, IL, transitioned from this life on April 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He now sits at his heavenly Father's feet and has been given his crowns of reward.

A, D, was born July 23, 1941, in Haywood County, TN, son of Sandy Brooks, Sr., and Jimmie Lee (Peete) Brooks. He married his beloved F. Jean (Walker) Brooks, September 16, 1961, and to this union two children were born, Anthony D. Brooks, Sr. and Tina Brooks McDaniel.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters: Jeanetta Smith, Tina McDaniel ( Rev. Sylvania); sons: Ricky Brooks(Lena), James Taylor (Malinda), ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, a host of relatives, church family and friends.

We celebrate the legacy of faith and family that he leaves.

Funeral Services will held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Main Street Church with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the F. Jean Brooks Scholarship Fund.

Make checks payable to: The Central Illinois Dept. of Women (F. Jean Brooks Scholarship Fund in Memo). c/o Missionary Brenda Smith, 1301 Ellis Dr., Urbana, IL, 61801.

Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.