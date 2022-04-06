July 23, 1941 - April 3, 2022
DECATUR — A. D. Brooks of Decatur, IL, transitioned from this life on April 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He now sits at his heavenly Father's feet and has been given his crowns of reward.
A, D, was born July 23, 1941, in Haywood County, TN, son of Sandy Brooks, Sr., and Jimmie Lee (Peete) Brooks. He married his beloved F. Jean (Walker) Brooks, September 16, 1961, and to this union two children were born, Anthony D. Brooks, Sr. and Tina Brooks McDaniel.
He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters: Jeanetta Smith, Tina McDaniel ( Rev. Sylvania); sons: Ricky Brooks(Lena), James Taylor (Malinda), ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, a host of relatives, church family and friends.
We celebrate the legacy of faith and family that he leaves.
Funeral Services will held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Main Street Church with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the F. Jean Brooks Scholarship Fund.
Make checks payable to: The Central Illinois Dept. of Women (F. Jean Brooks Scholarship Fund in Memo). c/o Missionary Brenda Smith, 1301 Ellis Dr., Urbana, IL, 61801.
Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.