March 6, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2022

DECATUR — In memory and celebration of our brother in Christ, Aaron Taylor Sr.

Aaron Taylor Sr., 89, of Decatur, was called home by our Heavenly Father at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Graceland Fairlawn Home and Cemetery.

He accepted Christ at a young age and he enjoyed reading the scriptures of the Holy Bible from cover to cover, 365 days, on an annual basis. He was a long time member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and was veteran of Korean War.

Mr. Taylor was born March 6, 1933, in Brownsville, TN, son of William Harrison Taylor and Lizzie Ophelia Hess Taylor. He was chef with the House of Plenty and Ambassador Hotel; he retired from Caterpillar after over 30 years of employment.

Surviving are his sisters: Elizabeth Rawls and Daisy (Tomajor) Bond; brother, Peter (Earma) Taylor; daughters: Kathy Anderson of Decatur, Annetha Hill of Decatur, Sussian Taylor of Normal, Galyin (Angelo) Rose of Chicago, Sandra Moll of Las Vegas; and sons: Calvin (Linda) Pirtle of St. Louis, Robert (Marilyn) Taylor of California, Fred (Gina) Taylor of Decatur, and Aaron Taylor Jr. of Decatur; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Burnett Vaughn-Taylor; sisters: Beulah Shaw, Betty Palmer and Earline Walker.