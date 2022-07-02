 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abby Lynn Christie

Jan. 30, 1959 - May 17, 2022

HOLIDAY, Florida — Abby Lynn Christie, 63, of Holiday, FL, unexpectedly passed away on May 17, 2022, at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, FL.

She was born in Benton, IL, on January 30, 1959 to Chester Dean Bunt and Yvonne Melvin and later adopted by Mr. Lee Felix and Lena May (Rice) Melvin.

She was married to Ralph W. Christie on August 16, 1997, in Decatur, IL, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 173 in Holiday FL.

She leaves her husband, six brothers, one sister; three sons: Michael Lee (Andrea) Coble of Silverdale, WA, Christopher Allen (Gabrielle Kendall) Coble and Jeffrey William (Holly) Foster Jr. of Decatur, IL; two step daughters: Dawn Michelle Christie of Decatur, IL, Angela Reine (Jamie) Smith of Damon, TX; grandchildren: Alexandria, Katay, Devin, Brayden, Albert Ross, Emelia, Wyatt, Leeann, Remington, and Logan; great-grandchildren: Harper, Cortez, Kyleigh, Aubree, Finlee, Connor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her birth and adoptive parents, one brother, one sister and one grandchild, Connor James Foster.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at New Vision Church, 550 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur, IL, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. on July 9, 2022.

