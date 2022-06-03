July 4, 1933 - June 2, 2022

AUBURN, Kentucky — Abe Kuhns, 88 of Auburn, KY, formerly of Arthur, IL, passed away at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Otto Center, half a mile south of Arthur, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Pleasant View Church, 155 N. CR 300 E., Arcola, IL. There will be a funeral held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Plainview Mennonite Church in Auburn, KY, with a viewing at 9:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in the Plainview Mennonite Church Cemetery in Auburn, KY. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Abe was born on July 4, 1933, in rural Arthur, IL. He was a son of Benjamin M. and Sadie A. (Yoder) Kuhns. He married Lovina Kaufman on May 1, 1952; she passed away on February 8, 1985. He later married Dorothy Wingard on November 27, 1986.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Auburn, KY; seven children: Howard Kuhns and his wife Edith of Arthur, IL, Dan Kuhns and his wife Marie of Arthur, IL, Eldon Kuhns and his wife Ruth of Mulkeytown, IL, Phil Kuhns of Westmoreland, TN, Lois Lewis of Arthur, IL, Elmer Kuhns and his wife Mary of Auburn, KY, and Clara Yoder and her husband Tim of Auburn, KY; one son-in-law, Darrell Miller and his wife Ruth of Lott, TX; four siblings: Jerry Kuhns of Arthur, IL, Harvey Kuhns of Tuscola, IL, Omer Kuhns and his wife Barbara of Sullivan, IL and Mary Miller of Arthur, IL; and a sister-in-law, Georgia Kuhns and her husband Charles Martin of Fort Wayne, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; one son, Vernon Kuhns; daughter, Mary Miller; and a stillborn son, Timothy Kuhns; and four siblings: Menno Kuhns and his wives, Alma and Esther, Levi Kuhns, Henry Kuhns, and Anna Kuhns and her husband Edward; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Miller.

Abe was a member of the Plainview Mennonite Church in Auburn, KY.