ARTHUR — Ada L. Poynter, 88, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 3:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Arthur Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the First Apostolic Church, 320 Surrey Lane in Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the First Apostolic Church in Arthur. Pastors, Gawain Bevis and Tim Froese will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the First Apostolic Church in Arthur, IL.
To view Ada's full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
