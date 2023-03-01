ARTHUR — Ada L. Poynter, 88, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 3:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Arthur Home.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the First Apostolic Church, 320 Surrey Lane in Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the First Apostolic Church in Arthur. Pastors, Gawain Bevis and Tim Froese will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.