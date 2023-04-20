Oct. 2, 1989 - April 15, 2023

DECATUR — Adam Jordan Wicklund, 33, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:11 PM in Decatur Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Adam was born on October 2, 1989, in Decatur, IL. He played football at Eisenhower High School and at Valparaiso. Adam served his country for four years in the United States Army during Operation Enduring Freedom. He also loved fishing, the outdoors, music, volunteering and donating to several charities.

He is survived by his son, Nathen Lee Wicklund of Decatur, IL; father, Mark David Wicklund and girlfriend Kendra Hastings of Decatur, IL; three brothers: Michael Keith Wicklund of Decatur, IL, Zachary Ryan Wicklund of Decatur, IL, and David Oliver Wicklund of Moweaqua, IL; sister, Katie Wicklund of Moweaqua, IL; uncle, Matt Wicklund and wife Lori of Decatur, IL; two cousins: Abby Wicklund and Sophia Wicklund both of Argenta, IL; special step-sister, Alexandria Hastings of Decatur, IL; and niece, Olivia Hastings of Decatur, IL.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Funeral will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with visitation from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Lincoln Theatre, Decatur, IL.

