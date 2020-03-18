NIANTIC — Addalein C. Hawk, 94, of Chatham, died at 2:45 am, March 17, 2020 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 2, 1925 in Springfield, to Charlie and Lucille (Lamming) Beaver. She married Roland E. Hawk on January 7, 1959 and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2014.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie Hawk, Dr. Patricia (Robert) Schechter and Linda “Sue” (Dwight) Ridgley, Jr.; four grandchildren, Dr. Aaron and Carrie Schechter, David and Cynthia Schechter, Joseph and Briana Schechter and Naomi and Chance Waak and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Addalein attended the Betty Stewart Private Girls' School in Springfield from 1st-8th grades. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and Brown's Business College. She retired from the State of Illinois Department Division of Specialized Care, retiring after 43 years.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic, with Pastor Curt Daniel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Society of Central Illinois. Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFuneralHome.com.

