DECATUR — Adelia M. Workman, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away on August 10, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Adelia was born January 1, 1954, in the Philippines, the daughter of Florencio and Paz dela Cruz Maca. Adelia is survived by her 2 daughters: Samantha (Jason) Cummings of Decatur, and Melissa Workman; her 2 beloved grandchildren: Averi and Nolan Cummings; and 1 brother Manuel Maca of the Philippines. Adelia was preceded in death by her parents, and 5 brothers: Virgilio, Saturnino, Alfredo, Alberto, and Conrado.

Adelia's greatest joy were her grandkids. She loved cooking and enjoyed feeding her friends and family. For her relaxation time, she loved to play the slot machines. She was a very fortunate recipient of two kidney transplants in 1990 and 2007. She always had a smile, never complained, and always grateful. We will miss her stories and her laughter. We were blessed to have her in our lives.