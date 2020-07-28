Agnes Christine Vickers-Gardner
Agnes Christine Vickers-Gardner

DECATUR — Agnes Christine Vickers-Gardner, 84 of Decatur died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in her residence.

Private family services were held. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of her arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Vickers-Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

